Taiwan reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, no new local infections

Taiwan on Sunday confirmed three new imported cases of COVID-19, but recorded no additional domestic infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

One of the new cases is an Indonesian man in his 20s, who came to Taiwan on Feb. 4 to study, the CECC said. On arrival, he reported that he had symptoms of COVID-19, and his test result came back positive on Sunday, the CECC said.

In a similar case, a Taiwanese man in his 30s was found to have a cough when he arrived in Taiwan, and after he was tested, he was confirmed Sunday to have the disease, the CECC said.

The man works in Ghana and returned to Taiwan on Feb. 3 via Dubai, according to the CECC.

The third case is an American man in his 40s who came to Taiwan for work on Feb. 5. He informed airport personnel that he had a cough in mid-January, which had been diagnosed as a symptom of bronchitis.

He was subsequently tested for COVID-19, and his test result came back positive Sunday, the CECC said.

Also on Sunday, the CECC said patients who had been to Taoyuan General Hospital -- the center of a domestic COVID-19 cluster -- and had been asked to follow self-health management protocols would no longer have a digital "self-health management" designation on their national health insurance cards.

That designation was introduced in late January to remind other medical institutions to ask those patients about their contact history, if they sought treatment elsewhere.

The designation is no longer necessary, however, as expanded testing over the past three days of more than 2,000 employees at the Taoyuan hospital has yielded all negative results, while samples taken from 585 wards and waiting rooms at the hospital have also tested negative for COVID-19, the CECC said.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 927 cases of COVID-19, 812 of which have been classified as imported. Of the total, 844 patients have recovered, nine have died, and 74 are in hospital, according to CECC statistics as of Sunday.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 105.7 million people in 193 countries and regions, with more than 2.3 million fatalities, CECC data shows.