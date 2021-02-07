South Taiwan city councilor expresses gratitude for support after surviving recall vote

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After surviving a recall vote on Saturday (Feb. 6), Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷) on Sunday expressed her gratitude to all those who rejected the call for her dismissal and said she hoped these spiteful recall campaigns would stop.

On Sunday morning, Huang said in an interview with CNA that she admired the wisdom and warmth of Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District residents. She thanked everyone for instilling within her a sense of justice and wished everyone good luck in the year of the Ox, CNA reported.

Hsu Shang-hsien (徐尚賢), spokesperson for the Huang recall group, questioned the city councilor’s “blatant” canvassing and announced his intention to report her for supposedly violating recall laws. Huang responded by saying she hoped all the loathing spurred by the recall campaign will stay in the past.

As the Lunar New Year is approaching, Taiwanese society should not be full of such hatred, she added, but should instead let go of past grievances and welcome the new year with happiness.

Regarding future retaliatory recalls, Huang said that other politicians, including Kaohsiung City Councilor Kao Min-lin (高閔琳) and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), could use Saturday’s vote to see how morale can be boosted. Everyone will continue standing up for democracy in the end, she stated, emphasizing that “we do not compromise with evil forces.”

The city councilor also advised against the dismissal of groups, saying that democracy will not be manipulated. “Don't continue to set fires,” she stated.

As for whether Huang intends to join the DPP, a spokesperson for the politician quoted the lyrics from an old pop song, suggesting that it is pointless to discuss this matter and that future plans are still up in the air.