Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

South Taiwan city councilor expresses gratitude for support after surviving recall vote

Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie said she hopes hatred spurred by recall campaign will stay in past

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/07 16:45
Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie.

Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After surviving a recall vote on Saturday (Feb. 6), Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷) on Sunday expressed her gratitude to all those who rejected the call for her dismissal and said she hoped these spiteful recall campaigns would stop.

On Sunday morning, Huang said in an interview with CNA that she admired the wisdom and warmth of Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District residents. She thanked everyone for instilling within her a sense of justice and wished everyone good luck in the year of the Ox, CNA reported.

Hsu Shang-hsien (徐尚賢), spokesperson for the Huang recall group, questioned the city councilor’s “blatant” canvassing and announced his intention to report her for supposedly violating recall laws. Huang responded by saying she hoped all the loathing spurred by the recall campaign will stay in the past.

As the Lunar New Year is approaching, Taiwanese society should not be full of such hatred, she added, but should instead let go of past grievances and welcome the new year with happiness.

Regarding future retaliatory recalls, Huang said that other politicians, including Kaohsiung City Councilor Kao Min-lin (高閔琳) and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), could use Saturday’s vote to see how morale can be boosted. Everyone will continue standing up for democracy in the end, she stated, emphasizing that “we do not compromise with evil forces.”

The city councilor also advised against the dismissal of groups, saying that democracy will not be manipulated. “Don't continue to set fires,” she stated.

As for whether Huang intends to join the DPP, a spokesperson for the politician quoted the lyrics from an old pop song, suggesting that it is pointless to discuss this matter and that future plans are still up in the air.
Taiwan politics
Kaohsiung city councilor
Huang Chie
recall vote

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP demands apology from recall campaign organizers over profanity
DPP demands apology from recall campaign organizers over profanity
2021/02/02 16:27
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
2021/01/31 17:13
Taiwan politicians launch campaign to defend Kaohsiung councilor
Taiwan politicians launch campaign to defend Kaohsiung councilor
2021/01/26 14:10
Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor
Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor
2021/01/24 16:19
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
2021/01/19 11:37

Updated : 2021-02-07 18:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan