Alexa
  1. Home

Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/07 06:11

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, the US Geological Service and local officials reported.

No immediate damage or injuries was reported, but the country's seismology experts said they were expecting aftershocks and reports of damage to come in.

An hour later, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake was recorded just off the island of New Guinea.

The first quake struck the southern Philippines province of Davao del Sur where civil defense officials reported strong shaking.

"It was strong, but things did not topple or fall off," Major Peter Glenn Ipong, the police chief of Bansalan near the epicenter, told AFP.

The GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences first said the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The Philippines' own Institute of Volcanology and Seismology gave a depth of 15 kilometers and said that it had been a tectonic earthquake.

Three deadly earthquakes hit Bansalan within just two weeks in October 2019, killing at least 10 people.

Sitting on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the Philippines island chain is no stranger to earthquakes, especially in the south of the country.

ab/mm (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2021-02-07 16:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan