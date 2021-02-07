Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McCall lifts CS Bakersfield over UC Irvine 62-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 14:34
McCall lifts CS Bakersfield over UC Irvine 62-57

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin McCall had 15 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly defeated UC Irvine 62-57 on Saturday night.

Shawn Stith had 12 points for Cal State Bakersfield (12-7, 8-4 Big West Conference). Ronne Readus added nine rebounds.

Collin Welp had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (10-6, 6-2).

The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Anteaters with the win. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Bakersfield 70-53 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan