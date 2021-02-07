Windies 197-3 at lunch, day 5 chasing 395 for victory

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Kyle Mayers closed in on his maiden test century as West Indies reached 197-3 at lunch on the fifth and final day, chasing 395 runs to win the first test against Bangladesh.

Needing another 198 runs for victory, Mayers and debutant Nkrumah Bonner thwarted the hosts throughout the morning to give the West Indies hope of an improbable victory on Sunday.

At the interval Mayers was unbeaten on 91 with Bonner not out 43.

Resuming the day on 110-3, Mayers and Bonners survived some tricky moments in the first hour of the game, with offspinner Mehidy Hasan (3-82) and left arm spinner Taijul Islam keeping it tight.

Mayers hit 11 fours and one six, in his 153-ball knock.

While Mayers decided to counterattack, Bonner chose to defend with his 43 coming off 146 balls, with five boundaries.

On Saturday, Bangladesh declared its second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck his 10th test century.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (3-52) then continued his good recent form for Bangladesh taking three wickets to reduce the tourists to 110-3 at stumps on day four, still needing 285 runs to win or needing to bat at the final day to salvage a draw.

Bangladesh scored 430 in its first innings before gaining a 171-run lead after dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports