Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Martin leads Monmouth over Manhattan 71-69 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 13:27
Martin leads Monmouth over Manhattan 71-69 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Melik Martin tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Monmouth to a 71-69 overtime win over Manhattan on Saturday night.

Deion Hammond had 15 points for Monmouth (10-5, 10-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Papas added 12 points and six rebounds. Marcus McClary had 11 points and six rebounds.

Warren Williams scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Jaspers (5-8, 4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Elijah Buchanan added 16 points and nine rebounds. Ant Nelson had 11 points and six assists.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 70-65 on Friday.

Manhattan's Samba Diallo converted a three-point play with 14 seconds left that made it 62-all and forced overtime.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 15:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan