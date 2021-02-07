Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tarleton St. beats Southwestern Adventist 97-26

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 13:32
Tarleton St. beats Southwestern Adventist 97-26

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Heri Ngalamulume had a season-high 20 points as Tarleton State rolled past Southwestern Adventist 97-26 on Saturday night.

Freddy Hicks had 15 points for Tarleton State (5-8). Tahj Small added 15 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists. Caleb Starks had 10 points.

The Knights’ 26 points represented the lowest total by a Tarleton State opponent this season. Additionally, the Texans hit season highs in forced turnovers (41) and steals (28). Tarleton State ranks third in the nation in forced turnovers with an average of 20 per game.

Ephraim Viadex had seven points for the Knights. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 15:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan