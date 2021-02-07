Alexa
Rice carries New Mexico St. past California Baptist 97-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 13:02
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jabari Rice had 20 points as New Mexico State rolled past California Baptist 97-70 on Saturday night.

Donnie Tillman had 19 points for New Mexico State (4-4, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference). Evan Gilyard II added 13 points. William McNair had 12 points.

Ty Rowell had 22 points for the Lancers (9-6, 4-4). Elijah Thomas added 14 points. Gorjok Gak had 13 points.

The Aggies leveled the season series against the Lancers with the win. California Baptist defeated New Mexico State 85-75 on Friday.

The game was played across the New Mexico-Texas border at Eastwood High School due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 15:22 GMT+08:00

