Trammell scores 30 to lead Seattle past Dixie St. 77-56

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 30 points as Seattle rolled past Dixie St. 77-56 on Saturday night.

Trammell also had eight turnovers but only one assist.

Aaron Nettles had 16 points for Seattle (8-7, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Kobe Williamson added eight points and 11 rebounds. Emeka Udenyi had seven rebounds.

Cameron Gooden had 17 points for the Trailblazers (6-9, 2-6). Hunter Schofield added 15 points and seven rebounds. Frank Staine had five points and 10 rebounds.

The Redhawks evened the season series against the Trailblazers with the win. Dixie St. defeated Seattle 77-76 on Friday.

