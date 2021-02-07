Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thunder score 83 in half, then rally to edge Wolves 120-118

By JOE BUETTNER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/07 11:55
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball...
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) attempts a basket but misses in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thun...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, rear, shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, front, and guard Kenrich Williams, rig...
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) fight for control of the ball in the second half of ...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball...

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) attempts a basket but misses in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thun...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, rear, shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, front, and guard Kenrich Williams, rig...

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) fight for control of the ball in the second half of ...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Darius Bazley made the tiebreaking layup with 1:16 to play after Oklahoma City had blown a 23-point lead, and the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-118 on Saturday night.

The Thunder scored a team-record 83 points in the first half, but then had only 13 in the third quarter and Minnesota came all the way back to take the lead in the final period before Oklahoma City recovered.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder and Mike Muscala added 22.

Naz Reid scored a career-high 29 points for the Timberwolves, but missed a layup that would have tied the game with 2 seconds to play.

The Thunder looked poised to run away with the contest, opening the game on a 10-0 run before Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio hit a 14-footer two minutes into the first quarter.

Oklahoma City then raced to a 43-24 lead by the end of the period before notching another 40 in the second.

The hot-shooting stopped in the third quarter, as the Thunder were outscored 32-13.

The Timberwolves kept chipping away and went ahead 98-96 on Jaden McDaniels' pull-up jumper with 9:44 remaining. A back-and-forth contest ensued, which included eight lead changes in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The 43 first-quarter points were the most the Thunder have scored in any period this season. … The Thunder were without Al Horford (rest) and Isaiah Roby (foot). … Theo Maledon, who scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, returned to the Thunder rotation after missing Friday’s game against Minnesota.

Timberwolves: Minnesota was without Jarrett Culver (left ankle sprain), Ashton Hagans (G-League assignment), D’Angelo Russell (right quad soreness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (health and safety protocols). … The Thunder’s 13 third-quarter points is a season-low for Minnesota opponents. ... Jaylen Nowell scored a career-high 16 points.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Timberwolves: Face the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday.

Updated : 2021-02-07 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan