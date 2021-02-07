Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

S. Dakota St. beats South Dakota 89-78

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 12:09
S. Dakota St. beats South Dakota 89-78

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson and Matt Dentlinger scored 21 points apiece as South Dakota State topped South Dakota 89-78 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (11-4, 7-2 Summit League). Noah Freidel added 10 points.

Stanley Umude had 34 points for the Coyotes (11-7, 10-3), whose 10-game win streak ended with the loss. A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points. Xavier Fuller had eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits registered their first win in three tries against the Coyotes this season. In the most recent matchup, South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan