Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson, Springer rally No. 11 Tennessee past Kentucky 82-71

By GARY B. GRAVES , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/07 11:34
Johnson, Springer rally No. 11 Tennessee past Kentucky 82-71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 17 of his career-high 27 points after halftime, Jaden Springer added a career-high 23 points and No. 11 Tennessee rallied past Kentucky 82-71 on Saturday night.

Trailing 58-48 with 12 minutes remaining, the Volunteers (13-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) scored 12 straight points for the lead thanks to the freshmen. The lead traded hands twice more before Tennessee took control with another 12-0 run for a 74-64 advantage and went on to its second consecutive victory at Rupp Arena and sixth in nine games against Kentucky (5-12, 4-6).

Johnson finished 9 of 16 from the field and 9 of 11 from the line, while Springer was 9 of 17 and scored 14 in the second half. Tennessee shot 50% in the final 20 minutes and 47% overall to bounce back from Wednesday’s 52-50 loss to Mississippi.

Their efforts offset career highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds by Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 10 of his team’s 14 points early in the second half for its last lead. Devin Askew and Olivier each added 14 points, but the Wildcats lost their third in a row for the third time this season.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Fouls and several first-half droughts dug a hole for the Vols, but they didn’t flinch. Johnson and Springer turned it up a notch, and that made the difference.

Kentucky: A game the Wildcats needed ended with yet another late collapse. This despite a huge boost from Brooks, their only returning starter who missed the first nine games with a leg injury. Climbing back seems an even taller task at this point.

UP NEXT

Tennessee hosts Florida on Wednesday night.

Kentucky hosts Arkansas on Tuesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-07 13:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan