Thousands protest army takeover in Myanmar's biggest city

In this image made from video, a row of riot police blocks the road to prevent protesters from marching forward Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Yangon, Myan... In this image made from video, a row of riot police blocks the road to prevent protesters from marching forward Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s new military authorities appeared to have cut most access to the Internet on Saturday as they faced a rising tide of protest over their coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government.(AP Photo)

A Myanmar man living in South Korea shows his tatoo of Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against the military coup near the office of the military attac... A Myanmar man living in South Korea shows his tatoo of Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against the military coup near the office of the military attache of the Myanmar embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Lawyers who graduated from the Yadanabon University flash the three-fingered salute of protest in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The milita... Lawyers who graduated from the Yadanabon University flash the three-fingered salute of protest in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week's coup, shutting access to Twitter and Instagram, while street protests continued to expand Saturday as people gathered again to show their opposition to the army takeover. A banner reads "We condemn the unlawful coup. No to dictatorship." (AP Photo)

In this image from video, protesters flash the three-fingered salute as they march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The military authorities... In this image from video, protesters flash the three-fingered salute as they march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup, shutting access to Twitter and Instagram, while street protests continued to expand Saturday as people gathered again to show their opposition to the army takeover. (AP Photo)

In this image from video, a crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The military authorities in charge of Myanmar broaden... In this image from video, a crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup, shutting access to Twitter and Instagram, while street protests continued to expand Saturday as people gathered again to show their opposition to the army takeover. (AP Photo)

In this image from video, residents watch from their balconies as protesters flashing three-fingered salutes march past Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Yan... In this image from video, residents watch from their balconies as protesters flashing three-fingered salutes march past Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. The military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup, shutting access to Twitter and Instagram, while street protests continued to expand Saturday as people gathered again to show their opposition to the army takeover.(AP Photo)

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — About 2,000 protesters rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar's biggest city of Sunday and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was toppled by the army that also imposed an internet blackout.

Protest crowds have grown bigger and bolder since Monday's coup.

Labor union and student activists and members of the public chanted “Long live Mother Suu” and “Down with military dictatorship” at a major intersection near Yangon University.

Police in riot gear blocked the main entrance to the university. Two water cannon trucks were parked nearby.

The protesters held placards calling for freedom for Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who were put under house arrest and charged with minor offenses, seen by many as providing a legal veneer for their detention.

On Saturday, new military authorities cut most access to the internet, making Twitter and Instagram inaccessible. Facebook had already been blocked earlier in the week — though not completely effectively.

The communication blockade is a stark reminder of the progress Myanmar is in danger of losing after Monday's coup plunged the nation back under direct military rule after a nearly decade-long move toward greater openness and democracy. During Myanmar's previous five decades of military rule, the country was internationally isolated and communication with the outside world strictly controlled.

Suu Kyi’s five years as leader since 2015 had been Myanmar's most democratic period despite the military retaining broad powers the continued use of repressive colonial-era laws and the persecution of minority Rohingya Muslims.

Sunday's rally came a day after about 1,000 people — factory workers and students prominent among them — marched down a main street in Yangon. They were met by more than 100 riot police.

There was no violence reported. Similar-sized demonstrations took place in at least two other areas of Yangon as well as in Mandalay, the second-largest city. At Yangon’s City Hall, protesters presented flowers to police.

Nearly 300 elected lawmakers from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party were supposed to have taken their seats last Monday in a new session of Parliament following November elections when the military announced it was taking power for a year.

The military accused Suu Kyi and her party of failing to act on its complaints that last the election was marred by fraud, though the election commission said it had no found no evidence to support the claims.

The lawmakers met in an online meeting Friday to declare themselves as the sole legitimate representatives of the people and asked for international recognition as the country’s government.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged the United Nations will do everything it can to unite the international community and create conditions for the military coup in Myanmar to be reversed.