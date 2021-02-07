Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pipes scores 20 to carry Green Bay past IUPUI 79-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 10:31
Pipes scores 20 to carry Green Bay past IUPUI 79-72

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — PJ Pipes had 20 points as Green Bay defeated IUPUI 79-72 on Saturday.

Pipes shot 15 for 16 from the line.

Emmanuel Ansong had 18 points and nine rebounds for Green Bay (6-14, 6-10 Horizon League). Amari Davis added 13 points. Josh Jefferson had 12 points.

Green Bay dominated the first half and led 41-18 at the break. The Jaguars’ 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Jaylen Minnett had 21 points and six assists for the Jaguars (5-8, 4-8). Marcus Burk added 19 points and seven rebounds. Elyjah Goss had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Green Bay 80-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 12:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan