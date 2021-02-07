Alexa
Battle carries Alabama St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 73-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 10:49
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Battle recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Alabama State to a 73-67 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

DJ Heath had 16 points for Alabama State (3-7, 3-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kevion Stewart added 11 points. DJ Jackson had 10 points.

Kenny Strawbridge, whose 10 points per game entering the contest was second on the Hornets, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Hornets forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Alabama State totaled 36 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Joshuwan Johnson had 17 points for the Golden Lions (3-15, 2-7), who have now lost seven straight games. Jalen Lynn added 14 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Golden Lions with the win. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama State 91-82 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 12:19 GMT+08:00

