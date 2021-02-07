Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tatum carries Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley St. 93-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 10:41
Tatum carries Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley St. 93-58

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jevon Tatum had 15 points off the bench to carry Alabama A&M to a 93-58 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Garrett Hicks had 13 points and seven assists for Alabama A&M (5-2, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Brandon Houston added 13 points. Jalen Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Caleb Hunter had 17 points for the Delta Devils (0-16, 0-8), who have now lost 16 games in a row to start the season. Terry Collins added 12 points. Keiondre Jefferson had seven points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 12:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan