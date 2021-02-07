Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gayman leads Abilene Christian over Lamar 77-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 10:43
Gayman leads Abilene Christian over Lamar 77-62

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 77-62 win over Lamar on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (15-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Damien Daniels added 13 points. Kolton Kohl had 12 points.

Davion Buster scored a season-high 23 points for the Cardinals (4-13, 3-6). Kasen Harrison added 15 points. David Muoka had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Abilene Christian defeated Lamar 83-65 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 12:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan