West, Taylor lead Marshall over Old Dominion 87-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 10:10
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Marshall rolled past Old Dominion 87-67 on Saturday night.

Taevion Kinsey added 17 points for the Thundering Herd.

West shot 5 for 6 from 3-point range and distributed six assists. Taylor also filled the stat sheet with eight assists and seven rebounds, Taevion Kinsey scored 17 points with six rebounds and Goran Miladinovic scored 10 for Marshall (10-5, 4-4 Conference USA).

Austin Trice had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (9-5, 5-3). Joe Reece added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had 12 points and six assists.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Monarchs with the win. Old Dominion defeated Marshall 82-81 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 12:18 GMT+08:00

