Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: DB Charles Woodson gets Hall of Fame nod

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/07 10:22
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) defends on a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Wallace duri...

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) defends on a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Wallace duri...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced Saturday during the NFL Honors TV show (All times EST):

___

9:20 p.m.

Charles Woodson, the Heisman Trophy winner who spent 18 seasons prowling defensive backfields for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was the first player announced on the NFL Honors awards show, which will reveal all the inductees during its two-hour program Saturday night.

The rest of the class of 2021 is to be announced later, with Peyton Manning expected to be a shoo-in on this, his first year of eligibility.

Woodson finished his career with 65 interceptions and led the league in that category twice. His 13 defensive touchdowns are tied for the career record.

He played his first eight and last three years in Oakland, sandwiched around seven years in Green Bay, where he won his only Super Bowl title.

He and Marcus Allen are the only players to win a Heisman, the AP Rookie of the Year, AP Player of the Year and a Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-02-07 12:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan