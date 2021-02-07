Alexa
Youngstown St. tops Robert Morris 70-66 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 10:25
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry matched his season high with 21 points as Youngstown State edged past Robert Morris 70-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Naz Bohannon had 15 points for Youngstown State (10-10, 6-10 Horizon League). Garrett Covington added 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 11 points and 24 rebounds.

After heading into halftime with a 34-27 lead, Youngstown State managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by seven points in the second half. The Penguins’ 24 second-half points were a season low for the team.

AJ Bramah had 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Colonials (3-11, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Trayden Williams added 16 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Youngstown State defeated Robert Morris 84-78 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 12:17 GMT+08:00

