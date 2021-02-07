Alexa
Davis, Johnson carry Detroit Mercy past Purdue Fort Wayne

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 09:03
DETROIT (AP) —

Antoine Davis had 26 points and Matt Johnson 24 as Detroit Mercy defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 83-56 on Saturday.

Bul Kuol and Marquell Fraser each scored 10 points for Detroit Mercy (8-8, 7-5 Horizon League), which earned its fifth straight win.

Deonte Billups and Jarred Godfrey scored 13 points apiece for the Mastodons (6-11, 5-11), who have lost six in a row. Jalon Pipkins had 12 points.

The Titans also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-07 10:52 GMT+08:00

