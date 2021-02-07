Alexa
Johnson leads E. Illinois past Tennessee St. 86-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 08:55
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Marvin Johnson had 25 points and 10 assists as Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee State 86-72 on Saturday.

Johnson made 9 of 12 shots. He added six rebounds.

Sammy Friday IV had 17 points for Eastern Illinois (7-14, 4-10 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Henry Abraham added 16 points. Jordan Skipper-Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Eastern Illinois scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Mark Freeman scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (3-14, 2-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Ravel Moody added 12 points. Shakem Johnson had 12 rebounds.

Tennessee State defeated Eastern Illinois 65-54 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

