Chychrun, Keller help Coyotes beat Blues 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored twice and Clayton Keller added a power-play goal, helping the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday.

Keller, a St. Louis native, rushed by Oskar Sundqvist and beat rookie Ville Husso through the goaltender’s legs 10:44 into the second period. Chychrun added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, who lost his previous start Tuesday, stopped 24 shots to improve to 3-5-1.

Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis. Husso made 16 saves in his third start.

The teams split two games earlier in the week, and they play again on Monday night. St. Louis won 4-3 on Tuesday, but Arizona rebounded with a 4-3 victory Thursday.

CANADIENS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Allen made 34 saves and Josh Anderson broke a tie early in the third period, leading Montreal to the victory.

Jeff Petry also scored as Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his 200th win with the franchise.

Colin White scored for Ottawa, which was playing its first home game since Jan. 21. Matt Murray had 30 saves for the Senators, who beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Montreal on Thursday for their only win on a seven-game road trip.

Anderson scored 1:35 into the third, knocking in a rebound for his fourth goal in three games.

