Bradshaw lifts Bellarmine over Jacksonville 63-44

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 08:50
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Bellarmine beat Jacksonville 63-44, the Knights’ eighth consecutive victory.

Dylan Penn added 12 points for Bellarmine (11-5, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Mo Arnold had 12 points for the Dolphins (9-11, 3-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Loseni Kamara scored 10 points.

Dontarius James, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Dolphins, missed all six of his shot attempts from the floor.

Bellarmine also defeated Jacksonville 71-56 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 10:51 GMT+08:00

