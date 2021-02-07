Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Concert Tour scores a hit in winning San Vicente Stakes

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 08:30
In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Concert Tour (6) and jockey Joel Rosario, cross the finish line ahead of Freedom Fighter, rear, and Drayden Va...
In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Concert Tour (6) and jockey Joel Rosario, cross the finish line ahead of Freedom Fighter, rear, and Drayden Va...

In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Concert Tour (6) and jockey Joel Rosario, cross the finish line ahead of Freedom Fighter, rear, and Drayden Va...

In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Concert Tour (6) and jockey Joel Rosario, cross the finish line ahead of Freedom Fighter, rear, and Drayden Va...

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Concert Tour won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by a half-length over Freedom Fighter on Saturday at Santa Anita, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish of Kentucky Derby hopefuls.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Concert Tour ran seven furlongs in 1:24.06 and paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10 as the heavy2-5 favorite.

Concert Tour and Freedom Fighter raced as a team over the final quarter of a mile before Concert Tour edged in front. Baffert earned his record 11th win in the Grade 2 race.

Freedom Fighter returned $3.60 and $2.20. The Chosen Vron was another 2 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.10 to show.

Freedom Fighter had been idle since Aug. 1, when he won his first race.

“Freedom Fighter just broke like a rocket ship. He’s really fast and been doing really well,” Baffert said. “I thought they were going to get into a speed duel. It was a good race for both of them.”

The victory, worth $120,000, increased Concert Tour's career earnings to $156,600.

Last weekend, Medina Spirit led all the way and fought off two challengers late to win the $100,000 Robert Lewis Stakes by a neck for Baffert in another Kentucky Derby prep at Santa Anita.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-07 10:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan