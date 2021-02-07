Blue Jackets put D Werenski on IR with lower-body injury

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) punches Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) as Bobby Ryan (54) fights Columbus Blue Jackets ... Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) punches Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) as Bobby Ryan (54) fights Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost one of their most valuable defensemen with Zach Werenski being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The 23-year-old All Star suffered an unspecified lower body injury in Thursday’s win over Dallas and is expected to miss at least a week.

Werenski limped off the ice and headed for the locker room late in the Dallas game. Paired with Seth Jones on the top defensive line, he has a goal and three assists in 12 games.

Columbus recalled forward Liam Foudy from the taxi squad to take Werenski's spot on the roster.

The Blue Jackets open a back-to-back with Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

