St. John's beats Providence for sixth straight win

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 08:45
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and St. John's beat Providence 92-81 on Saturday for the Red Storm's sixth straight victory.

Champagnie made four 3-pointers and Posh Alexander added three on his way to 21 points. Rasheem Dunn had 13 points and 10 assists for St. John's (13-7, 7-6 Big East), which was coming off a 70-59 win over No. 3 Villanova.

Providence erased an eight-point halftime deficit at the start of the second half and went up by five with 16 minutes remaining. St. John's rebounded with a 20-3 run and led by 12 with eight minutes left and the Friars wouldn't get closer than seven.

St. John's shot 63% in the first half, had a 17-0 run and took a 49-41 lead at the break. The Red Storm finished at 54% shooting including 10 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Nate Watson scored a career-high 30 points and had eight rebounds for the Friars (9-10, 5-8). Noah Horchler added four 3-pointers and 19 points with eight rebounds and A.J. Reeves made three from the arc and scored 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-07 10:50 GMT+08:00

