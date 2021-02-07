Alexa
Willis leads Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-CC 58-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 07:59
Willis leads Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-CC 58-53

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis posted 17 points and Incarnate Word narrowly defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58-53 on Saturday.

Marcus Larsson scored nine points with nine rebounds for the Cardinals (8-8, 5-4 Southland Conference).

Myles Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (3-12, 0-6), who now have lost six straight. De’Lazarus Keys added eight rebounds.

Incarnate Word also dropped Texas A&M-CC 72-53 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 09:16 GMT+08:00

