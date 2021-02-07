Alexa
Chattanooga defeats E. Tennessee St. 67-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 08:08
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste posted 18 points, A.J. Caldwell hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds as Chattanooga narrowly beat East Tennessee State 67-65 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 18 points and seven rebounds for Chattanooga (14-5, 5-5 Southern Conference). Darius Banks added 14 points.

Smith converted a three-point play to give the Mocs their biggest lead of the game at 58-42 with 6:52 to play. ETSU scored 23 of the next 29 to take its first lead when Ty Brewer made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play but Caldwell answered with the winner deep.

Damari Monsanto had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (11-7, 7-3). David Sloan added 14 points and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 09:15 GMT+08:00

