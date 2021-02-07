Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sisoho Jawara leads Weber St. to sweep of Montana St. 82-74

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 07:37
Sisoho Jawara leads Weber St. to sweep of Montana St. 82-74

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 5 of 6 from 3-point range, scoring a career-high 25 points as Weber State swept Montana State 82-74 on Saturday, suddenly jumbling the Big Sky standings.

Montana State had entered the weekend undefeated in conference. Now, Eastern Washington claims the top spot at 7-2 with the Bobcats, Weber State and Southern Utah all just behind at 6-2.

Dontay Bassett added 17 points for Weber State (11-4), which won its fourth consecutive game. Zahir Porter added 15 points. Isiah Brown had 11 points.

Amin Adamu had 19 points for the Bobcats (9-5). Xavier Bishop added 18 points. Mike Hood and Jubrile Belo each had 12 points.

Weber State defeated Montana State 96-88 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 09:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan