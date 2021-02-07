Alexa
Groves scores 17 to lead E. Washington over Idaho 90-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 07:02
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Groves had 17 points and seven rebounds as Eastern Washington easily beat Idaho 90-64 on Saturday.

Michael Meadows had 16 points for Eastern Washington (8-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory and moved into first place in the league, a half-game ahead of three other two-loss teams. Tanner Groves added 11 points. Ellis Magnuson had 10 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 5 points and 11 rebounds.

Eastern Washington scored 56 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 13 points for the Vandals (0-15, 0-12), who have now lost 15 games in a row to start the season. Gabe Quinnett added 11 points. Hunter-Jack Madden had 10 points.

Eastern Washington defeated Idaho 89-75 on Thursday in the first game of the home-and-home series.

