Faulkner carries N. Kentucky past Milwaukee 79-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 07:08
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 21 points as Northern Kentucky beat Milwaukee 79-65 on Saturday.

Adrian Nelson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Northern Kentucky (11-8, 9-5 Horizon League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Marques Warrick added 16 points. Trey Robinson had 14 points.

Josh Thomas had 19 points for the Panthers (7-8, 6-7). DeAndre Gholston added 10 points.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 87-73 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 09:14 GMT+08:00

