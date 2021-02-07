Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lawson leads McNeese St. over Cent. Arkansas 80-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 07:13
Lawson leads McNeese St. over Cent. Arkansas 80-70

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A.J. Lawson had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as McNeese State defeated Central Arkansas 80-70 on Saturday.

Harwin Francois had 13 points for McNeese State (8-10, 2-8 Southland Conference). Chris Orlina added 11 points. Keyshawn Feazell had seven rebounds.

Eddy Kayouloud tied a season high with 20 points for the Bears (3-14, 2-7), who have now lost seven games in a row. Rylan Bergersen added 19 points. SK Shittu had 12 points.

The Cowboys evened the season series against the Bears with the win. Central Arkansas defeated McNeese State 81-67 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 09:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan