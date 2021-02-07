Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bickerstaff scores 18 to carry Drexel past Hofstra 73-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 06:19
Bickerstaff scores 18 to carry Drexel past Hofstra 73-71

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Bickerstaff had 18 points and six assists and Drexel held off Hofstra's second-half rally with a 73-71 win on Saturday.

The Dragons led 41-27 at halftime before Hofstra gradually began chipping away at its deficit which it never overcame. Drexel led the entire second half

Camren Wynter scored 16 points for Drexel (8-6, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association) and Zach Walton added 11.

Jalen Ray scored a career-high 30 points for the Pride (11-7, 7-4), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Isaac Kante added 16 points and Caleb Burgess distributed seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 07:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan