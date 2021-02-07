Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Canadiens beat Senators 2-1 behind Allen and Anderson

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 06:02
Canadiens beat Senators 2-1 behind Allen and Anderson

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Allen made 34 saves and Josh Anderson broke a tie early in the third period to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Jeff Petry also scored as Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his 200th win with the franchise.

Colin White scored for Ottawa, which was playing its first home game since Jan. 21. Matt Murray had 30 saves for the Senators, who beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Montreal on Thursday for their only win on a seven-game road trip (1-6-0).

Anderson scored the game winner 1:35 into the final period, knocking in a rebound for his fourth goal in three games.

Petry, who has four goals in the last three games, and White had power-play goals in the first period.

The Canadiens improved to 8-2-2, while the basement-dwelling Senators fell to 2-9-1.

Montreal returns to action Wednesday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ottawa will continue a three-game homestand on Monday, facing the Edmonton Oilers.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Updated : 2021-02-07 07:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan