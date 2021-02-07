Alexa
Olivari scores 20 to carry Rice over Southern Miss 76-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 06:23
HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 20 points as Rice topped Southern Miss 76-68 on Saturday.

Max Fiedler had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Rice (12-8, 6-6 Conference USA). Travis Evee added 11 points.

Tyler Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and had 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-12, 3-9), who have now lost six straight games. DeAndre Pinckney added seven rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Rice defeated Southern Miss 88-62 on Friday.

