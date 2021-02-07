Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Reese helps North Texas hold off Louisiana Tech 57-55

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 06:07
Reese helps North Texas hold off Louisiana Tech 57-55

DENTON, Texas (AP) — James Reese scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals as North Texas held off Louisiana Tech 57-55 on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech's Cobe Williams made the first two of three foul shots with under a second remaining to pull the Bulldogs within two, but missed the third and North Texas grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Mardrez McBride scored eight for Mean Green (10-6, 6-2 Conference USA), Abou Ousmane had six points and three blocked shots.

North Texas built an early 17-point lead but that had been cut down to 38-33 by halftime as Louisiana Tech built its own nine-point lead midway through the second half.

North Texas scored a season-low 19 points after halftime.

Amorie Archibald had 10 points for the Bulldogs (15-6, 8-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Williams finished with nine points but had six turnovers. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added nine points and 14 rebounds.

Louisiana Tech defeated North Texas 68-63 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 07:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan