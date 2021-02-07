Alexa
College of Charleston defeats Towson 90-88 in 2OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 05:32
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zep Jasper matched his career high with 21 points as College of Charleston narrowly beat Towson 90-88 in double overtime on Saturday.

Payton Willis had 17 points, including the 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the game at 82, and eight assists for College of Charleston (6-8, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

Cameron Copeland had 10 points, including the buzzer beating 3-pointer that tied the game at the end of regulation, and nine rebounds.

Brenden Tucker added 10 points, but went 1 of 2 from the foul line with 6.7 seconds to go at the end of the second OT, giving the Tigers a final shot but a 3-point attempt by Jason Gibson rimmed out.

Towson totaled 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Zane Martin scored a season-high 34 points for the Tigers (3-11, 2-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Charles Thompson scored a career-high 20 points and had three blocks. Nicolas Timberlake had 13 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 07:44 GMT+08:00

