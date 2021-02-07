Alexa
Jackson scores 22 to carry UTSA over FIU 90-47

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 05:21
MIAMI (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 22 points and UTSA trampled Florida International 90-47 on Saturday.

UTSA dominated the first half and led 49-25 at the break. The Panthers’ 22 points in the second half marked a season low for the team while UTSA forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Eric Parrish had 16 points for UTSA (10-9, 6-6 Conference USA) and Keaton Wallace added 16 points.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 19 points for the Panthers (9-12, 2-10). Dimon Carrigan added three blocks.

The Roadrunners also beat FIU 87-80 on Friday.

