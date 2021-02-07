Alexa
Martinez carries New Hampshire over UMass Lowell 74-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 04:46
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 22 points as New Hampshire defeated UMass Lowell 74-63 on Saturday.

Martinez hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 16 points for New Hampshire (9-8, 8-6 America East Conference). Nick Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds. Qon Murphy had 10 points.

Bryce Daley had 15 points for the River Hawks (7-9, 6-6). Connor Withers added 12 points. Kalil Thomas had 10 points.

UMass Lowell defeated New Hampshire 74-69 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

