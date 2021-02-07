Alexa
Muszynski carries Belmont past SIU-Edwardsville 94-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 04:39
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Nick Muszynski scored 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting and Belmont won its 17th consecutive game, easily defeating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-62 on Saturday.

JaCobi Wood scored 13 points for Belmont (20-1, 14-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Frank Jakubicek and Grayson Murphy each scored 10 points while Murphy tallied 12 assists and six rebounds.

Belmont distributed a season-high 31 assists on 38-made baskets.

Carlos Curtis scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-9, 5-5). Mike Adewunmi added 15 points and Lamar Wright 11.

The Bruins also defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 114-62 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

