By STEPHEN HAWKINS , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/07 04:51
Elvis leaving Texas: Rangers trade Andrus to A's for Davis

The Texas Rangers traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to the Oakland on Saturday, just over two months after the team said the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role.

Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.

Andrus, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers at age 20 in 2009, is owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons. The A's recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.

The Rangers said in December that Gold Glove-winning third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa would be given the opportunity to be their starting shortstop next season. They told Andrus then to prepare to play all infield positions.

The 33-year-old Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018. He has hit .243 with 218 homers and 580 RBIs in 938 big league games for the A’s (2016-20) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2013-15).

In 79 career games against the Rangers, he hit .271 with 15 doubles, 32 homers and 80 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-07 06:17 GMT+08:00

