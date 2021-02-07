Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mamukelashvili carries Seton Hall over UConn 80-73

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 04:20
Seton Hall players and staff head off the court for the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Saturday, Feb. 6, ...

Seton Hall players and staff head off the court for the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Saturday, Feb. 6, ...

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 22 points and hit a series of clutch baskets in the second half as Seton Hall held off UConn 80-73 on Saturday, earning its first win at Gampel Pavilion since 1997.

Myles Cale added 20 points, making three 3-pointers, for the Pirates, who were playing at UConn for the first time since 2010. The Huskies had won 13 of the previous 14 meetings.

Seton Hall (11-8, 8-5 Big East Conference) saw a nine-point halftime lead quickly cut down to 38-36 as UConn scored the first seven points of the second half.

The Pirates stopped the rally with five straight points. Mamukelashvili stepped up with one of his two 3-pointers. Jared Rhoden stole the ball before UConn could get out of its own backcourt and whipped a pass to Cale for a dunk.

Late in the game UConn had closed to 67-62 when Mamukelashvili spotted up at the 3-point line only to split two defenders and charge to the rim for a one-handed dunk.

Mamukelashvili was 5 of 10 shooting and made 10 of 12 foul shots. He added seven rebounds. Rhoden had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Gaffney scored a career-high 20 points for the Huskies (8-4, 5-4) and twice brought UConn to within four points in the late going. Adama Sanogo added 12 points and cut the score to 75-71 with just over a minute to go. R.J. Cole had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 06:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic