Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Soucek sent off as West Ham held 0-0 by Fulham in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 03:51
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal, second left, heads the ball during the English Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham at the Craven Cottage stad...

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal, second left, heads the ball during the English Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham at the Craven Cottage stad...

LONDON (AP) — West Ham top scorer Tomas Soucek was sent off in second-half stoppage time in a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Czech Republic midfielder appeared to be attempting to get himself free from the shackles of his marker, Aleksandar Mitrović, at a free kick when he lifted his left arm and brushed his elbow against the face of the Fulham striker.

Mitrović fell to the ground, referee Mike Dean was advised by VAR to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor and, after a long review, the official showed Soucek — a scorer of eight league goals this season — a red card.

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal struck the crossbar with a header in a rare opening for the visitors, who would have jumped into the top four — at least for one night — with a win at Craven Cottage.

They stayed in fifth place, a point behind Liverpool.

Fulham bounced back from a lacklustre 2-0 loss to Leicester in midweek and was able to subdue in-form West Ham striker Michail Antonio, but could not break the deadlock despite forcing some late half-chances.

The draw means only Brighton have had more draws this season than Fulham's nine, and left Scott Parker's side in third-to-last place, eight points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-07 06:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic