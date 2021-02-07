Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Six in double figures for Ball State in win over Toledo

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 03:48
Six in double figures for Ball State in win over Toledo

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 19 points to lead six Ball State players in double figures as the Cardinals beat Toledo 81-67 on Saturday.

Luke Bumbalough added 14 points for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas chipped in 13, Brachen Hazen scored 12 and Kani Acree and Ishmael El-Amin had 10 each. Hazen had 11 rebounds.

Ball State (7-9, 5-6 Mid-American Conference) posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Ball State scored 47 second-half points, a season best for the team.

JT Shumate had 13 points for the Rockets (16-5, 11-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Keshaun Saunders added 12 points. Setric Millner Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ryan Rollins, who was second on the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, finished with eight on 1-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 04:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan