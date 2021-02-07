Alexa
Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca

By TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/07 01:48
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, right, scores his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, centre left, scores his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
Huesca's Rafa Mir reacts after missing a chance during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
Huesca's Javi Galan celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, fights for the ball with Huesca's Jaime Seoane during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid.

MADRID (AP) — Defender Raphael Varane spared Real Madrid some blushes as his second-half goals helped the defending champions come from behind to win at last-placed Huesca 2-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The victory moved Madrid back into second place in the standings, closer to league leader Atlético Madrid, which visits struggling Celta Vigo on Monday. Madrid trails Atlético by seven points and is three points in front of third-placed Barcelona, which is at Real Betis on Sunday.

Among Madrid's recent setbacks were a loss to Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup and embarrassing elimination by third-division club Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

Another was on the cards when Huesca scored from Javi Galán’s shot into the top corner following a 48th-minute counterattack. The hosts twice hit the woodwork while leading but Madrid equalized with a close-range header by Varane in the 55th after Karim Benzema's free kick struck the crossbar.

Varane, who hadn't scored in more than a year, added his second from close range in the 84th after a header by Casemiro.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made some key saves to secure the win for Madrid, whose injury list was added to by Álvaro Odriozola in the second half because of an apparent muscle problem.

Earlier, veteran striker Roberto Soldado scored in second-half injury time for Granada to draw at Levante 2-2.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Updated : 2021-02-07 03:15 GMT+08:00

