Burnley, Brighton draw 1-1 to inch clear of EPL bottom 3

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 01:35
Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson , center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer matc...
Brighton's Lewis Dunk scores his sides first goal with a header during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at Turf Mo...
Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson , center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer matc...

Brighton's Lewis Dunk scores his sides first goal with a header during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at Turf Mo...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Johann Berg Gudmundsson made amends for an earlier mistake by scoring the equalizer for Burnley to match Brighton 1-1 as both sides inched further away from the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Lewis Dunk’s towering header from a corner sailed into the net in the 36th minute despite the presence of Gudmundsson at the back post, with the Iceland winger seemingly losing his footing in the pouring rain at the crucial moment.

However, Gudmundsson’s strike eight minutes after halftime ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams.

Ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes was denied by an offside flag shortly after the equalizer.

Burnley remained 17th but was nine points clear of the bottom three.

Brighton moved 11 ahead of 18th-placed Fulham after extending its unbeaten run to six matches — which included a shock win over defending champion Liverpool in midweek. That came after beating Tottenham last Sunday.

Updated : 2021-02-07 03:14 GMT+08:00

