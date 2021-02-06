Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24 4-0-0 4-1-2 8-1-2
Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 39 37 5-2-1 2-1-1 7-3-2
Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38 4-1-1 2-1-2 6-2-3
Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 4-0-0 1-4-1 5-4-1
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2
N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28 3-2-1 1-2-1 4-4-2
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2
N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 2-0-0 1-4-2 3-4-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18 6-0-0 1-1-1 7-1-1
Florida 8 6 0 2 14 29 23 3-0-1 3-0-1 6-0-2
Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37 3-1-2 2-3-1 5-4-3
Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19 3-0-0 3-2-0 6-2-0
Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39 4-1-1 0-3-3 4-4-4
Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21 4-0-0 1-2-1 5-2-1
Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36 4-1-0 1-5-0 5-6-0
Detroit 12 2 8 2 6 22 43 2-3-1 0-5-1 2-8-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 4-1-0 3-2-1 7-3-1
St. Louis 11 7 3 1 15 39 36 3-2-1 4-1-0 7-3-1
Vegas 8 6 1 1 13 28 19 5-0-1 1-1-0 6-1-1
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0
Anaheim 12 4 5 3 11 23 33 2-3-2 2-2-1 4-5-3
Arizona 10 4 5 1 9 27 29 3-2-1 1-3-0 4-5-1
San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 27 35 0-0-0 4-5-0 4-5-0
Los Angeles 10 3 5 2 8 28 34 1-2-2 2-3-0 3-5-2
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 11 8 2 1 17 40 32 4-1-0 4-1-1 8-2-1
Montreal 11 7 2 2 16 46 30 3-2-0 4-0-2 7-2-2
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32 5-2-1 2-1-0 7-3-1
Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-6-0
Vancouver 14 6 8 0 12 48 55 4-2-0 2-6-0 6-8-0
Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27 2-2-0 2-3-1 4-5-1
Ottawa 11 2 8 1 5 27 50 1-2-1 1-6-0 2-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4, SO

Saturday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Arizona at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-07 01:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan