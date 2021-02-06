All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24 4-0-0 4-1-2 8-1-2 Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 39 37 5-2-1 2-1-1 7-3-2 Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38 4-1-1 2-1-2 6-2-3 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 4-0-0 1-4-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28 3-2-1 1-2-1 4-4-2 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 2-0-0 1-4-2 3-4-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18 6-0-0 1-1-1 7-1-1 Florida 8 6 0 2 14 29 23 3-0-1 3-0-1 6-0-2 Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37 3-1-2 2-3-1 5-4-3 Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19 3-0-0 3-2-0 6-2-0 Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39 4-1-1 0-3-3 4-4-4 Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21 4-0-0 1-2-1 5-2-1 Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36 4-1-0 1-5-0 5-6-0 Detroit 12 2 8 2 6 22 43 2-3-1 0-5-1 2-8-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 4-1-0 3-2-1 7-3-1 St. Louis 11 7 3 1 15 39 36 3-2-1 4-1-0 7-3-1 Vegas 8 6 1 1 13 28 19 5-0-1 1-1-0 6-1-1 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0 Anaheim 12 4 5 3 11 23 33 2-3-2 2-2-1 4-5-3 Arizona 10 4 5 1 9 27 29 3-2-1 1-3-0 4-5-1 San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 27 35 0-0-0 4-5-0 4-5-0 Los Angeles 10 3 5 2 8 28 34 1-2-2 2-3-0 3-5-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 11 8 2 1 17 40 32 4-1-0 4-1-1 8-2-1 Montreal 11 7 2 2 16 46 30 3-2-0 4-0-2 7-2-2 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32 5-2-1 2-1-0 7-3-1 Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-6-0 Vancouver 14 6 8 0 12 48 55 4-2-0 2-6-0 6-8-0 Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27 2-2-0 2-3-1 4-5-1 Ottawa 11 2 8 1 5 27 50 1-2-1 1-6-0 2-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4, SO

Saturday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Arizona at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.