All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|11
|8
|1
|2
|18
|36
|24
|4-0-0
|4-1-2
|8-1-2
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|39
|37
|5-2-1
|2-1-1
|7-3-2
|Washington
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|40
|38
|4-1-1
|2-1-2
|6-2-3
|Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|37
|4-0-0
|1-4-1
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|4-3-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|29
|28
|3-2-1
|1-2-1
|4-4-2
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|2-3-1
|2-1-1
|4-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|19
|24
|2-0-0
|1-4-2
|3-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|32
|18
|6-0-0
|1-1-1
|7-1-1
|Florida
|8
|6
|0
|2
|14
|29
|23
|3-0-1
|3-0-1
|6-0-2
|Columbus
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|31
|37
|3-1-2
|2-3-1
|5-4-3
|Carolina
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|26
|19
|3-0-0
|3-2-0
|6-2-0
|Chicago
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|35
|39
|4-1-1
|0-3-3
|4-4-4
|Dallas
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|32
|21
|4-0-0
|1-2-1
|5-2-1
|Nashville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|29
|36
|4-1-0
|1-5-0
|5-6-0
|Detroit
|12
|2
|8
|2
|6
|22
|43
|2-3-1
|0-5-1
|2-8-2
|Colorado
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|38
|24
|4-1-0
|3-2-1
|7-3-1
|St. Louis
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|39
|36
|3-2-1
|4-1-0
|7-3-1
|Vegas
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|28
|19
|5-0-1
|1-1-0
|6-1-1
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|6-5-0
|Anaheim
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|23
|33
|2-3-2
|2-2-1
|4-5-3
|Arizona
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|27
|29
|3-2-1
|1-3-0
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|27
|35
|0-0-0
|4-5-0
|4-5-0
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|5
|2
|8
|28
|34
|1-2-2
|2-3-0
|3-5-2
|Toronto
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|40
|32
|4-1-0
|4-1-1
|8-2-1
|Montreal
|11
|7
|2
|2
|16
|46
|30
|3-2-0
|4-0-2
|7-2-2
|Winnipeg
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|39
|32
|5-2-1
|2-1-0
|7-3-1
|Edmonton
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|42
|43
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|6-6-0
|Vancouver
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|48
|55
|4-2-0
|2-6-0
|6-8-0
|Calgary
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|27
|27
|2-2-0
|2-3-1
|4-5-1
|Ottawa
|11
|2
|8
|1
|5
|27
|50
|1-2-1
|1-6-0
|2-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1
Florida 2, Nashville 1
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4, SO
Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd
Arizona at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd
Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, ppd
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.