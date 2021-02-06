SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|37
|28
|Huntsville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|37
|33
|Macon
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|20
|15
|Birmingham
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|31
|42
|Knoxville
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|30
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Macon 7, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled