SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28
Huntsville 12 7 5 0 0 14 37 33
Macon 7 4 1 1 1 10 20 15
Birmingham 11 4 6 1 0 9 31 42
Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Macon 7, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-07 01:43 GMT+08:00

