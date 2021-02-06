Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 12 8 16 24 1 8 3 0 3 44 18.2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 12 7 15 22 12 4 4 1 3 34 20.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 11 6 11 17 3 8 0 0 2 26 23.1
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 12 6 10 16 3 4 5 0 0 28 21.4
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 14 1 14 15 -10 6 0 0 0 37 2.7
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 10 5 10 15 2 0 2 0 0 30 16.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 12 6 9 15 -1 6 1 0 0 43 14.0
Patrice Bergeron Boston 11 6 9 15 5 2 4 1 1 42 14.3
Joe Pavelski Dallas 8 7 8 15 7 6 5 0 2 23 30.4
Brad Marchand Boston 11 7 8 15 6 2 2 1 0 32 21.9
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 11 5 9 14 -1 4 0 0 1 29 17.2
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 11 5 9 14 0 2 2 0 0 27 18.5
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 10 1 12 13 -1 2 0 0 1 22 4.5
Mark Stone Vegas 8 3 10 13 8 9 0 0 2 18 16.7
J.T. Miller Vancouver 11 3 10 13 -5 8 1 0 1 19 15.8
Jeff Petry Montreal 11 5 8 13 13 2 1 0 1 28 17.9
Brock Boeser Vancouver 14 8 5 13 -6 8 2 0 1 37 21.6
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 11 9 4 13 8 4 2 2 1 38 23.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 10 8 4 12 1 0 3 0 3 46 17.4

Updated : 2021-02-07 01:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan